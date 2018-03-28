WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Cecil Township, Shooting, Southpointe Town Center, SWAT Situation, Washington County

CECIL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in an apartment building in Southpointe Town Center in Washington County.

The incident was initially reported around 7:15 p.m. at the apartments located in the 1400 block of Main Street in Cecil Township.

A man reportedly came home to find a bullet hole in a wall in his apartment.

The SWAT team was also called in.

The victims have not yet been identified, and there’s no word on what prompted the incident.

The investigation continues.

