Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CECIL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in an apartment building in Southpointe Town Center in Washington County.

The incident was initially reported around 7:15 p.m. at the apartments located in the 1400 block of Main Street in Cecil Township.

A man reportedly came home to find a bullet hole in a wall in his apartment.

The SWAT team was also called in.

The victims have not yet been identified, and there’s no word on what prompted the incident.

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.