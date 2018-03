Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TARENTUM (KDKA) — Police in Tarentum say a missing teenage girl from Tarentum has been found safe.

According to police, 15-year-old Mya Hubbard was reported missing by her mother. She said she felt her daughter was in a “dangerous situation.”

Officials have not said where the girl was found, but say she is safe.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.