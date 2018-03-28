WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Food Stamps, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s governor has signed a bill to impose the federal 20-hour weekly work requirement for many food stamp recipients statewide.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill Tuesday.

It applies to people ages 18 to 49 who aren’t pregnant, disabled or military veterans, have no dependents and receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

Currently, 46 of West Virginia’s 55 counties have the work requirement waivers.

The maximum possible benefit is $192 a month or about $6.40 a day, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Advocates say it will help eliminate fraud and get people back to work, even if only volunteer work.

Opponents say it will push struggling poor people out of the food stamps program.

