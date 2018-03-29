FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (AP) – Grazing goats are getting the go-ahead to keep munching on Pittsburgh’s weeds and brush.

The City Council has given preliminary approval to a five-year deal with a nonprofit group that uses goats to reduce unwanted vegetation in parks and other city properties.

The Tribune-Review reports a final vote on the agreement with Allegheny GoatScape is expected Tuesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr)

City officials say goats are good at getting rid of poison ivy.

Public Works Director Mike Gable says they are also tireless workers – eating day and night.

And he says residents like to both watch and photograph them.

The goats have a watchdog – actually a donkey named Hobo, who protects them from other animals. They are also fenced in.

