Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Wahlburgers at the Block Northway was packed Thursday afternoon with people clamoring to meet the other Wahlberg brother — Chef Paul, who was visiting the restaurant’s Pittsburgh location for the first time.

“Pittsburgh’s such a great town. It’s that blue collar town,” Wahlberg said. “It’s like a Boston town, so being in a city like this is just fantastic.”

Chef Paul started the chain with his more famous brothers — Donnie, who was part of “New Kids On The Block” and now stars on the CBS show “Blue Bloods,” and Mark, who started his career as “Marky Mark” and is now a major film star.

Chef Paul says they do weigh in on the menu.

“Even with the french fries, early on, Donnie wanted nothing to do with them, then we switched them and now he’s very happy,” Wahlberg said. “Then Mark has the Thanksgiving Day [turkey burger], which is turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce.”

While KDKA’s David Highfield was at Wahlburgers, Steelers legend Franco Harris stopped in for a first visit.

“There’s something for everybody here. It’s wonderful environment,” Harris said. “Good energy here, that’s what I like.”

“I just met Franco Harris, who absolutely floored me. One of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Wahlberg said. “Just as pleasant… And it’s Franco Harris! He’s one of those guys way up here.”

In fact, while the Wahlberg brothers grew up in Boston, they say they understand us Pittsburghers.

“We’re homers, but what we respect are other homers,” Wahlberg said. “So when you come to Pittsburgh, you’re all gonna be surrounded by homers, and we respect that because you love your teams and growing up as a kid, who didn’t love the Steelers?”

If you’re in the mood for a burger, shakes, fries or even a salad, maybe you want to try what the Wahlberg brothers have cooked up.