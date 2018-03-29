Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Jaxon

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Jaxon or, Lumber-Jaxon, as his friends like to call him. He loves to be the center of attention! You will find Jaxon doing yoga stretches and rolling around in the grass when on walks. He’s a good fit for an adult-only household who has previous dog experience due to his strength, persistence and jumpiness. Jaxon also is not a fan of other animals, so he would do best as the only animal in the home. His new home should understand that force-free training methods are extremely effective in teaching him what you want him to learn. Jaxon would also benefit from enrichment activities that will allow him to exhaust some of his energy. Stop by to meet your new best friend Jaxon today.

To find out more about how to adopt Jaxon, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Ryder

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am a very energetic 2-year-old neutered Schnauzer/Yorkie mix. I love to sit on your lap and cuddle, take walks and ride in the car. I’m good with teenagers and adults. I tolerated the dogs in my foster home until they would try and interfere with my foster mom and me. Then, I was very jealous. I do better with female dogs.

I am crate-trained and working on my housebreaking habits. I do well when taken out often. I don’t like to be left alone for long periods as I get nervous and very anxious. I need a very special home where someone is with me most of the time and understands a dog with anxiety.

To find out more about how to adopt Ryder, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

