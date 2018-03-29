Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell took to social media again Thursday saying that the city is painting him to be the villain.

Bell sent out a tweet that said:

it’s so hard to be a hero in a city that paints youu out to be the villain.. pic.twitter.com/TBFAHTQJcm — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 29, 2018

“It’s so hard to be a hero in a city that paints you out to be the villain..”

Steelers fans immediately took to Twitter to criticize the post.

Good god stop bein a drama queen. Can’t wait for a new running back we’re getting this draft — Artemis (@removega8) March 29, 2018

Grow up bro. Football players aren’t heroes anyway. You want maximum cash or do you want to play with AB and Ben for a few more years and try to be great? It’s up to you. Either way you’ll be richer than 99% of the world. — Dean Welsh (@Busli) March 29, 2018

Yeah I can see how making 14 million a year could be so difficult — Danger ⚡️ (@Trust_Danger) March 29, 2018

The tweet comes just a few weeks since Bell posted on his Instagram page that he will be ready for week one even after the team tendered him for a reported $14.544 million this upcoming season.

On his Instagram account, Bell posted a live video where he gave a tour of his home and answered fan questions.

The Steelers placed their franchise tag on Bell for the second year in a row. He will receive a one-year tender worth a reported $14.544 million, a percentage increase over his $12.12 million tender in 2017.

In his Instagram video, Bell said he will approach this year like last year when he was there for the first week of the season but skipped Training Camp and OTAs.