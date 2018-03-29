Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell took to social media again Thursday saying that the city is painting him to be the villain.
Bell sent out a tweet that said:
“It’s so hard to be a hero in a city that paints you out to be the villain..”
Steelers fans immediately took to Twitter to criticize the post.
The tweet comes just a few weeks since Bell posted on his Instagram page that he will be ready for week one even after the team tendered him for a reported $14.544 million this upcoming season.
On his Instagram account, Bell posted a live video where he gave a tour of his home and answered fan questions.
The Steelers placed their franchise tag on Bell for the second year in a row. He will receive a one-year tender worth a reported $14.544 million, a percentage increase over his $12.12 million tender in 2017.
In his Instagram video, Bell said he will approach this year like last year when he was there for the first week of the season but skipped Training Camp and OTAs.
