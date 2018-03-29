WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Police: Unclear If Man Was Father Of Unborn Child
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in an apartment building in Southpointe Town Center in Washington County.

The incident was initially reported around 7:15 p.m. in an apartment in the 1400 block of Main Street in Cecil Township.

A police SWAT team was called to the scene.

The Washington County Coroner’s Office said a man and a woman were involved in a domestic incident. They were pronounced dead shortly after 11:30 p.m. The coroner’s office said they had been shot to death.

The deceased were identified as Nadder Rizk, 38, of Cecil Township, and Michelle Krek, 35, of Bridgeville. Police said Krek was approximately 7 months pregnant. The two were in a relationship.

Police initially said Rizk recently learned that the child Krek was carrying was not his. However, police are now saying it’s unclear whether the child was Rizk’s or not.

The coroner’s office said Rizk lived at the apartment where the incident occurred.

Cecil Township Police are investigating.

