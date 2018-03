Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

If there’s ever a lull in the action on the bald eagle cam in Hays, there’s another live feed you can watch.

A webcam has been set up overlooking a Lake Arthur osprey nest at Moraine State Park in Butler County.

Check out the webcam here

Moraine State Park has played an important role in the re-introduction of the species in Pennsylvania.

Many have nested at the park since the program began in 1993.