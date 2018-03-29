FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, OneJet, Pittsburgh International Airport, West Palm Beach

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An escape from Pittsburgh’s rainy weather is just a short flight away with a new non-stop service from OneJet.

Starting Thursday, OneJet will offer non-stop flights from Pittsburgh to West Palm Beach International Airport four times a week.

Flights depart Pittsburgh International Airport at 11:20 a.m. and arrive in Florida at 1:50 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Flights from West Palm Beach leave at 2:20 p.m. and arrive back in Pittsburgh at 4:50 p.m.

In December, OneJet announced they would also be adding non-stop flights to Kansas City and Memphis.

For more information, visit OneJet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch