PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An escape from Pittsburgh’s rainy weather is just a short flight away with a new non-stop service from OneJet.

Starting Thursday, OneJet will offer non-stop flights from Pittsburgh to West Palm Beach International Airport four times a week.

Flights depart Pittsburgh International Airport at 11:20 a.m. and arrive in Florida at 1:50 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Flights from West Palm Beach leave at 2:20 p.m. and arrive back in Pittsburgh at 4:50 p.m.

In December, OneJet announced they would also be adding non-stop flights to Kansas City and Memphis.

For more information, visit OneJet.com.