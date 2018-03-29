Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates fans are going to have to wait another day to see their team take the field to start the 2018 season.

According to the Detroit Tigers, today’s season-opener has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. Friday.

