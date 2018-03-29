WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Local TV, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates fans are going to have to wait another day to see their team take the field to start the 2018 season.

According to the Detroit Tigers, today’s season-opener has been postponed due to rain.

The game has been rescheduled for 1:10 p.m. Friday.

