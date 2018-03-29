Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You’ll be able to fly direct from Pittsburgh to San Francisco year round. The announcement was made Thursday.

It’s yet another step that helps link Pittsburgh to tech companies on the West Coast.

It’s also the latest in a growing list of direct flights out of Pittsburgh International.

In 2014, Pittsburgh had 37 non-stop destinations. It now has 74.

United is expanding its 10-month a year service to San Francisco to a full year and adding a second daily flight part of the year.

Southwest started a daily non-stop to Los Angeles two years ago, and then Spirit did the same last year.

Starting in July, Delta will offer a daily non-stop to Salt Lake City.

And Alaska Airlines will enter the Pittsburgh market with a daily non-stop to Seattle starting this September.

When that announcement was made, KDKA’s Jon Delano asked if it was added because of Pittsburgh’s chances of getting Amazon’s second headquarters.

John Kirby, from Alaska Airlines, responded with: “I wish I could say yes, but the answer is no. We make this decision independent of whatever Amazon decides.”

However, there’s no question more direct flights to the West Coast help cement Pittsburgh’s relationships in the tech world.

But new flights aren’t just flying to the West Coast.

OneJet is beginning weekday non-stops to Kansas City, West Palm Beach and Memphis. It just started the West Palm service Thursday.

Allegiant will fly direct to Charleston and Sarasota a few times a week.

Delta announced it’s joining American and JetBlue with non-stops to Boston.

And Delta will bring back its seasonal direct service to Paris with a bigger plane this year.

In addition to all that, last summer, Wow Airlines started a nonstop flight several days a week to Iceland.

And Condor Airlines will have non-stops to Frankfurt, Germany, on a seasonal basis.