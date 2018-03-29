Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City of Pittsburgh officials have preemptively closed a couple roads in Squirrel Hill due to the threat of landslides.

According to the Mayor’s Office, crews have roped off sections of Commercial Street and Forward Avenue between Irish center and Summerset Drive.

The city’s worried that impending rain could bring down more of the hillside.

Here is just one of the reasons Forward Avenue was shut down today. Landslide pic.twitter.com/MGZrsfoF0Z — Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) March 29, 2018

The closure is expected to have a major impact on the evening rush.

Officials say the closures will remain in place until conditions on the hillside are once again considered safe.

They are also reminding anyone who travels in the area not to drive around the barricades that have been set up. Conditions in that area could pose potential dangers for drivers.

