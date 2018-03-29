FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Landslide, Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, Squirrel Hill, Swisshelm Park

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — City of Pittsburgh officials have preemptively closed a couple roads in Squirrel Hill due to the threat of landslides.

According to the Mayor’s Office, crews have roped off sections of Commercial Street and Forward Avenue between Irish center and Summerset Drive.

The city’s worried that impending rain could bring down more of the hillside.

The closure is expected to have a major impact on the evening rush.

Officials say the closures will remain in place until conditions on the hillside are once again considered safe.

They are also reminding anyone who travels in the area not to drive around the barricades that have been set up. Conditions in that area could pose potential dangers for drivers.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch