NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of “Roseanne.”

Speaking by telephone on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night’s call was pretty exciting.

Trump Congratulates Roseanne Barr After Rebooted Shows Debut

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 08: (L-R, Back Row) Executive producers Whitney Cummings and Tom Werner, actors Ames McNamera, Emma Kenney, Jayden Rey, executive producer Bruce Helford, (l-r, front row) actor Michael Fishman, executive producer/actress Sara Gilbert, actress Laurie Metcalf, executive producer/actress Roseanne Barr, actors John Goodman, Lecy Goranson and Sarah Chalke of the television show Roseanne speak onstage during the ABC Television/Disney portion of the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 8, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Barr said Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings. She said the Republican was happy for her. She says “I’ve known him for many years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years.”

Barr has been a Trump supporter and plays a supporter on the updated sitcom.

“Roseanne” returned on Tuesday, more than two decades after the original ended its hit run. The hour-long debut episode was watched by 10 percent more viewers than saw the May 1997 finale of ABC’s original “Roseanne.”

