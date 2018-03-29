FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
1 Suspect In Custody, 1 Remains On The Run
Filed Under:Aggravated Assault, Charles Younkin Jr., Earl Soares, Ross Guidotti, Upper Tyrone Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPPER TYRONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police say a Fayette County woman was beaten and stomped on so badly the suspect left a bootprint in her skin.

Investigators say given what she endured, the assault victim’s survival is remarkable.

“She’s lucky,” Trooper Robert Broadwater said.

She was allegedly attacked by her boyfriend, 43-year-old Earl Jacob Soares, and 43-year-old Charles Wayne Younkin Jr. Soares allegedly struck the woman first.

earl soares charles younkin jr Brutal Assault Leaves Bootprint In Fayette Co. Womans Skin

(Photo Credit: Facebook & Fayette County Jail)

“Her boyfriend, Mr. Soares, actually struck her in the face with a closed fist and began to strike her in the face with a rolling pin,” Broadwater said.

State police say the victim fell to the floor, blacking out, and Younkin began to assault her as well.

“She goes to the ground, and that’s when Mr. Younkin begins to stomp on her face,” Broadwater said.

The attack was so brutal it left “the sole impressions from his shoes on her face.”

Left bloodied, battered and dazed inside the Upper Tyrone trailer, the victim is now in a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition with bleeding on the brain and a spinal injury.

Younkin and Soares fled the scene. Younkin turned himself in after the incident. He’s being held on bond in the Fayette County Jail charged with aggravated assault.

Soares remains on the run.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch