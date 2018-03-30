FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Woman's Remains Found Badly Burned A Month After She Was Reported Missing
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Vandergrift woman.

Last March, the body of 34-year-old Ronny Cable was found badly burned in Derry Township. Officials said her remains were found in a wooded area off of Strawcutter Road.

cable2 2 Arrested In Connection With 2017 Death Of Vandergrift Woman

Photo: Bring Our Missing Home

Cable was last heard from on Feb. 16., when she posted on Facebook to say she was headed to Walmart.

Police say surveillance video showed Cable with two men at Walmart store. The same men were spotted at her home later that day.

devin akamichi walter cable 2 Arrested In Connection With 2017 Death Of Vandergrift Woman

Left: Devin Akamichi, Right: Walter Cable (Photos Courtesy of Westmoreland County Prison)

Police arrested Devin Akamichi and Walter Cable on Thursday on homicide and other charges in connection with Cable’s death.

Both men were arrested on unrelated drug charges the day after Cable’s body was found.

