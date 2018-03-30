Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a Vandergrift woman.

Last March, the body of 34-year-old Ronny Cable was found badly burned in Derry Township. Officials said her remains were found in a wooded area off of Strawcutter Road.

Cable was last heard from on Feb. 16., when she posted on Facebook to say she was headed to Walmart.

Police say surveillance video showed Cable with two men at Walmart store. The same men were spotted at her home later that day.

Police arrested Devin Akamichi and Walter Cable on Thursday on homicide and other charges in connection with Cable’s death.

Both men were arrested on unrelated drug charges the day after Cable’s body was found.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details