NEW YORK (AP) – Arnold Schwarzenegger is recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing heart surgery.

The 70-year-old former California governor had a scheduled procedure to replace a pulmonic valve on Thursday, according to Schwarzenegger’s spokesman. He was in stable condition on Friday.

Schwarzenegger was a bodybuilding star before turning to movies. His career as an action hero took off with the box-office hit “Conan the Barbarian” in 1982. His role in the “Terminator” in 1984 propelled him into box-office superstardom. He served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

He had surgery in 1997 to replace the same heart valve. A motorcycle crash in 2001 left him with several broken ribs. He’s had a hip replaced and had rotator cuff surgery in 2003.

