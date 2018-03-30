FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania state trooper was injured when the suspect in a police chase crashed head-on into a patrol vehicle in Butler County on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. at Whitestown Road and South Duffy Road in Butler Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were assisting the Butler City Police Department during a car chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect, identified as 50-year-old David R. Coleman, crashed head-on into a patrol vehicle.

A state trooper in that vehicle was injured in the crash and is currently being treated. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

A 13-year-old boy was also involved in the incident.

It is unclear why police were pursuing Coleman. He is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault, DUI and endangering the welfare of children.

Further details have not yet been released.

