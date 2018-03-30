FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
CARRICK (KDKA) — Crews battled a house fire in Carrick late Friday night.

It broke out in the 1600 block of Mount Joseph Street around 10:45 p.m.

The fire grew to two alarms.

According to Allegheny County officials, everyone got out of the house. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

