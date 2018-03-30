FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Eat'n Park Offers Free Smiley Cookies To Pirates Fans
Filed Under:Chick-Fil-A, Free Food, Local TV, Pittsburgh Pirates

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates may not be the most popular team in Pittsburgh right now, but if you show a little Bucco spirit, you could get some free food.

To celebrate the Pirates’ home opener, Chick-fil-A locations in and around the Pittsburgh area will give a free chicken sandwich to any customer wearing official Pirates attire Monday.

The promotion lasts from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The deal offers one free sandwich per customer, no purchase necessary.

To find your closest Chick-fil-A location, visit chick-fil-a.com/locations.

Eat’n Park will also offer a free Smiley Cookie on Monday to fans who wear their Pirates gear.

Participating Eat’n Park locations can be found here: blog.eatnpark.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch