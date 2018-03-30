Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates may not be the most popular team in Pittsburgh right now, but if you show a little Bucco spirit, you could get some free food.

To celebrate the Pirates’ home opener, Chick-fil-A locations in and around the Pittsburgh area will give a free chicken sandwich to any customer wearing official Pirates attire Monday.

The promotion lasts from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The deal offers one free sandwich per customer, no purchase necessary.

To find your closest Chick-fil-A location, visit chick-fil-a.com/locations.

Eat’n Park will also offer a free Smiley Cookie on Monday to fans who wear their Pirates gear.

Participating Eat’n Park locations can be found here: blog.eatnpark.com