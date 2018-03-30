FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
By Lindsey Ellefson and Joanna Pinto, CNN

(CNN) — David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, on Friday rejected an apology from Fox News host Laura Ingraham for her tweet mocking his college acceptance record.

Asked by CNN’s Alisyn Camerota whether he accepts the apology from Ingraham, who tweeted to more than 2 million followers, Hogg said simply, “No.”

david hogg Florida School Shooting Survivor Rejects Fox News Host’s Apology For Mocking Tweet

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 24: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg speaks during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. More than 800 March for Our Lives events, organized by survivors of the Parkland, Florida school shooting on February 14 that left 17 dead, are taking place around the world to call for legislative action to address school safety and gun violence. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

“She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out,” the gun control activist continued, referencing the advertising boycott he called for after her tweet. As of Friday morning, seven advertisers had pulled out of Ingraham’s show, Camerota said on “New Day.”

“I think it’s great that corporate America is standing with me and the rest of my friends,” Hogg said on CNN. “Because when you come against any one of us, whether it be me or anybody else, you’re coming against all of us. And I think it’s important that we stand together as both corporate and civic America to take action against these people and show them that they cannot push us around, especially when all we’re trying to do here is save lives.”

Ingraham apologized Thursday in a tweet that also commended Hogg for his 4.2 GPA. She also stated she believed her show was the first to feature Hogg, who has become a recognizable figure in the aftermath of February’s mass shooting at his school in Parkland, Florida.

“I think it’s really disgusting, the fact that she basically tried promoting her show after apologizing to me,” the 17-year-old said on CNN.

  1. Wayne Zimmerman says:
    March 30, 2018 at 11:26 AM

    Hogg is a Fu__ing ass__le!!

  2. Ken Keppel says:
    March 30, 2018 at 12:35 PM

    How is he a survivor if he wasn’t even in school at the time? He himself said he rode his bike to get there after the shooting. The apologizing should be from Hogg for his continuous lies

