FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Drue Heinz, H.J. Heinz Co.

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The widow of the former head of the H.J. Heinz Co. and a longtime patron of the literary arts has died. Drue Heinz was 103.

The Heinz family and The Heinz Endowments said she died Friday in Lasswade, Scotland.

drue heinz Drue Heinz, Philanthropist, Widow Of Heinz CEO, Dies At 103

(Photo Courtesy: The Heinz Endowments)

Drue Heinz was known for her philanthropy and longtime support of the literary arts. She endowed a literature prize at the University of Pittsburgh and was closely involved in the Endowments’ initiative to develop Pittsburgh’s Heinz Hall in 1971 and its efforts to create a downtown cultural district.

Heinz also served on the boards of many cultural organizations, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She was the widow of H.J. Heinz II, who served as CEO of the family company founded by his grandfather. She also was the stepmother of John Heinz, a U.S. senator from Pennsylvania who was killed in a 1991 plane crash.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch