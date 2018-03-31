Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Calls for justice and charges against two police officers who fatally shot an unarmed black man aren’t abating in California’s capital city after an autopsy showed Stephon Clark was shot in the back.

The findings by pathologist Dr. Bennet Omalu counter the department’s narrative that Clark was approaching the officers when he was killed.

Several hundred protesters marched through downtown streets Friday for the fourth evening in a row after a community meeting at a South Sacramento church with several Sacramento Kings players.

Another rally is planned for Saturday afternoon, hours before a Sacramento Kings-Golden State Warriors game will bring thousands of fans to the downtown arena that protesters have twice blocked.

Clark was killed March 18.

