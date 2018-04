Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CARRICK (KDKA) — A family was forced out of their home by a fire in Carrick on Saturday night.

It started around 9:45 p.m. at a home in the 600 block of Laughlin Avenue.

It’s believed that the fire started in the basement.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Further details have not been released.

