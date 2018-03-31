EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
FINEVIEW (KDKA) — Three people were arrested after police found $100,000 worth of drugs in a Fineview home Friday.

According to police, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Fountain Street around 7:30 p.m.

fineview fountain street drug bust Police Find $100K Worth Of Drugs In Fineview Home, 3 Arrested

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Inside the home, authorities found the following narcotics:

  • 2 kilos of cocaine
  • 1 ounce of loose cocaine
  • 2 ounces of crack cocaine
  • 50 bricks of heroin
  • 18 grams of raw heroin
  • 43 grams of fentanyl
  • 10 ounces of marijuana

They also found hundreds of unused stamp bags of heroin, digital scales, three handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and about $18,000 in cash.

Police say the seized narcotics have a street value of about $100,000.

As a result, 36-year-old Daynelle Snead, 27-year-old Parish Thornhill and 26-year-old Eric Williams are all facing multiple drug charges.

parish thornhill eric williams Police Find $100K Worth Of Drugs In Fineview Home, 3 Arrested

L: Parish Thornhill, R: Eric Williams (Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Thornhill is also facing firearms charges. Williams is facing additional charges of resisting arrest and escape.

