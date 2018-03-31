Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
FINEVIEW (KDKA) — Three people were arrested after police found $100,000 worth of drugs in a Fineview home Friday.
According to police, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Fountain Street around 7:30 p.m.
Inside the home, authorities found the following narcotics:
- 2 kilos of cocaine
- 1 ounce of loose cocaine
- 2 ounces of crack cocaine
- 50 bricks of heroin
- 18 grams of raw heroin
- 43 grams of fentanyl
- 10 ounces of marijuana
They also found hundreds of unused stamp bags of heroin, digital scales, three handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and about $18,000 in cash.
Police say the seized narcotics have a street value of about $100,000.
As a result, 36-year-old Daynelle Snead, 27-year-old Parish Thornhill and 26-year-old Eric Williams are all facing multiple drug charges.
Thornhill is also facing firearms charges. Williams is facing additional charges of resisting arrest and escape.