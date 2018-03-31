Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FINEVIEW (KDKA) — Three people were arrested after police found $100,000 worth of drugs in a Fineview home Friday.

According to police, detectives executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Fountain Street around 7:30 p.m.

Inside the home, authorities found the following narcotics:

2 kilos of cocaine

1 ounce of loose cocaine

2 ounces of crack cocaine

50 bricks of heroin

18 grams of raw heroin

43 grams of fentanyl

10 ounces of marijuana

They also found hundreds of unused stamp bags of heroin, digital scales, three handguns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and about $18,000 in cash.

Police say the seized narcotics have a street value of about $100,000.

As a result, 36-year-old Daynelle Snead, 27-year-old Parish Thornhill and 26-year-old Eric Williams are all facing multiple drug charges.

Thornhill is also facing firearms charges. Williams is facing additional charges of resisting arrest and escape.