SARASOTA, Fla. (KDKA) — Only in Florida… Authorities were called to get an unwelcome guest out of a backyard swimming pool Friday night.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office was called for a report that an alligator had made its way into someone’s backyard swimming pool.

According to the sheriff’s office, the gator was 11 feet long. Video shows the gator swimming around before a trapper managed to get it hooked and pull it out.

 

Authorities did not say how the alligator got into the pool or where it was taken after it was caught.

The sheriff’s office probably said it best: “Just no.”

