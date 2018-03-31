Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Authorities say a teenager who escaped from the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday has been apprehended.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information Friday night that one of the three 17-year-old boys who escaped from the Shuman Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday night had allegedly stolen a black 2013 Chevy Cruze after his escape.

The vehicle was spotted on Route 51 and police began to pursue the vehicle in Elizabeth Township. The driver eventually crashed in Westmoreland County, and he and two female passengers ran from the car.

The two female passengers were located and taken into custody. One passenger, the escapee’s girlfriend, was wanted on a juvenile attachment warrant.

The escapee, however, got away from police by jumping off a ledge into a creek. The sheriff’s office says after that, he allegedly stole and crashed another vehicle, then fled into the woods. Police searched the area, but were unable to find him.

Eventually, the escapee knocked on the door of a home in Rostraver Township and asked the resident for a ride to Pittsburgh, Monroeville or somewhere on or near Route 51. The resident was suspicious and called 911.

Rostraver Police caught the escapee in the resident’s backyard.

Authorities caught the first escapee in Bon Air early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the third escapee, 17-year-old Raymontay Green, is still at large.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Warrant office at 412-350-4714.