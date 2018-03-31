Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court is being asked to take a case about whether eye drops are too big.

Don’t roll your eyes. Major players in American’s medicine cabinets are now asking the high court to take the case.

On the other side are patients using the companies’ drops to treat glaucoma and other eye conditions. They say drug companies’ bottles dispense drops that are too large, leaving wasted medication running down their faces. They say they would pay less for their treatment if the bottles were designed to dispense smaller drops and argue they should be able to sue.

Drug companies say the patients’ argument is based on speculation and a hypothetical bottle. They point out that the size of their drops was approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

