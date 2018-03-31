Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

Connellsville (KDKA) — A suspect is in custody after escaping police and trying to flee them in the frigid Youghiogheny River.

Connellsville Police say they responded Saturday to a state constable’s call to serve several warrants to a suspect.

They took the suspect into custody to transfer him back to Connellsville Police department where he was to be held.

As police were walking with the suspect to the station, the suspect escaped police and fled into the nearby Youghiogheny River with his handcuffs on.

The Fayette County EMS and New Haven Fire Department with River Rescue were called in to assist.

Because of the frigid temperatures and rapid current of the river, the situation quickly turned from an escape attempt to a rescue operation.

Responders threw a rope out and got it around the suspect who was hanging onto a tree in the river. He was then rescued and re-apprehended by Connellsville Police.

The suspect was transported by air to a Pittsburgh hospital for hypothermia treatment.

The suspect is facing several charges and will now be facing more charges. His name has not yet been released.

