UPPER TYRONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Fayette County man wanted for brutally beating his girlfriend turned himself in Saturday.

Officials have confirmed that 43-year-old Earl Jacob Soares has surrendered to Connellsville Police.

Soares was wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend in Upper Tyrone Township earlier this week.

Officials said Soares struck his girlfriend in the face with a closed fist, then began to hit her in the face with a rolling pin.

Another man, 43-year-old Charles Wayne Younkin Jr., then allegedly began to kick and stomp on the victim, leaving the sole impressions from his shoes on her face.

The victim was last reported to be in critical condition in a Pittsburgh hospital, suffering from brain and spinal injuries.

Soares and Younkin both fled the scene after the attack, but Younkin later turned himself in.

Both men are facing aggravated assault charges.