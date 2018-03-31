EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
UPPER TYRONE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Fayette County man wanted for brutally beating his girlfriend turned himself in Saturday.

Officials have confirmed that 43-year-old Earl Jacob Soares has surrendered to Connellsville Police.

Soares was wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend in Upper Tyrone Township earlier this week.

earl soares Fayette Co. Man Wanted For Brutally Assaulting Girlfriend Turns Himself In

(Photo Credit: Facebook)

Officials said Soares struck his girlfriend in the face with a closed fist, then began to hit her in the face with a rolling pin.

Another man, 43-year-old Charles Wayne Younkin Jr., then allegedly began to kick and stomp on the victim, leaving the sole impressions from his shoes on her face.

The victim was last reported to be in critical condition in a Pittsburgh hospital, suffering from brain and spinal injuries.

Soares and Younkin both fled the scene after the attack, but Younkin later turned himself in.

Both men are facing aggravated assault charges.

