EAST HILLS (KDKA) — Police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Robinson Boulevard near Laketon road Sunday morning for reports of a person being shot.

Officers arrived to find a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The victim also had felony warrants and is also in police custody, when released from the hospital, will be placed under arrest and taken to Allegheny County Jail.

If anyone has information about this shooting, please give police a call at 412-323-7800.

