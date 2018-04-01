Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Riverhounds played to a scoreless tie for the second week in a row, this time against Penn FC in the home opener at Highmark Stadium in Station Square on Saturday evening.

Just as last week in Nashville, the Hounds had the better of the scoring opportunities in the game, and like season opener, Pittsburgh could not find the back of the net.

In the 20th minute, Romeo Parkes received a pass from a quickly taken free kick near midfield after a foul on Kevin Kerr. Parkes found himself alone on goal and his shot beat Penn goalkeeper Romauld Peiser but went just wide of the post.

Only minutes later, Parkes was on the end of a Christiano Francois cross after the midfielder darted down the right wing and found himself in open space. The Hounds striker shot the ball over the open net and the game remained scoreless and Pittsburgh failed to capitalize on the early domination of the game.

The Hounds continued to have chances throughout the second half with the best of them falling to newcomer Ben Zemanski. The Hounds midfielder volleyed a loose ball from just outside the penalty area that caused a full stretch save from Peiser.

The Hounds would outshoot Penn FC 12-4 for the game and controlled 60 percent of the possession. Though, Pittsburgh has not found the back of the net on offense this season, they have also not conceded a goal, with goalkeeper Dan Lynd recording his second consecutive shutout.

This fact points to a positive change on the defensive side of the ball with new coach Bob Lilley, who is known for putting out highly organized teams. This is the first time the Riverhounds have shutout their first two opponents in the modern USL era.

Saturday’s game against Penn FC aired on the CW, as will many other Riverhounds games throughout the season.

The Hounds are on the road next week, playing Toronto on April 7 at 2 p.m.