CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Parts of West Virginia are under a winter storm watch as forecasters say heavy, wet snow could hit eastern sections of the state.

The National Weather Service said up to 6 inches of snow is possible in Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Morgan counties early Monday. Two to five inches of snow are possible in the Eastern Panhandle counties of Berkeley and Jefferson.

The weather service says the storm will cause reduced visibilities and impact the morning commute on Monday.

