EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:West Virginia, Winter Storm

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Parts of West Virginia are under a winter storm watch as forecasters say heavy, wet snow could hit eastern sections of the state.

The National Weather Service said up to 6 inches of snow is possible in Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Mineral and Morgan counties early Monday. Two to five inches of snow are possible in the Eastern Panhandle counties of Berkeley and Jefferson.

The weather service says the storm will cause reduced visibilities and impact the morning commute on Monday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch