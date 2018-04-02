EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County has some of the most distracted drivers in the entire state, according to new statistics.

The latest numbers show that 8 percent of Pennsylvania’s distracted driving citations were issued in Allegheny County. The only other county with more citations was Montgomery County, where 11 percent of the state’s distracted driving citations were issued.

(Graphic Credit: PA Courts InfoShare)

Overall, distracted driving citations increased by 52 percent statewide last year.

Pennsylvania laws prohibit drivers from sending, reading or writing text messages or emails while driving. Distracted driving laws also prohibit wearing headphones while driving.

Most drivers who were cited were in their 20s, and 69 percent of all cited drivers were male.

