Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some East Pittsburgh residents were forced to evacuate Monday after a landslide caused a water line break.

It happened in the 300 block of Electric Avenue.

According to Allegheny County officials, a landslide caused some damage to a water line and residents had to evacuate.

East Pittsburgh: Water line break – 300 block of Electric Ave.; landslide caused damage to a water line. Some nearby residents were evacuated. A water buffalo has been requested. Water might be affected for a couple of days. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 2, 2018

It is unclear exactly how many residents had to evacuate.

A water buffalo has been requested, and officials say water service might be affected for several days.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details