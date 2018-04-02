EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some East Pittsburgh residents were forced to evacuate Monday after a landslide caused a water line break.

It happened in the 300 block of Electric Avenue.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

According to Allegheny County officials, a landslide caused some damage to a water line and residents had to evacuate.

It is unclear exactly how many residents had to evacuate.

A water buffalo has been requested, and officials say water service might be affected for several days.

