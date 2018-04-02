EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
GREENSBURG (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing police at nearly 200 mph.

On Saturday evening, a Greensburg police officer in an unmarked car noticed the driver of a motorcycle flying up behind him. The motorcycle passed the cruiser and the officer attempted to pull over the driver. But, the motorcycle driver continued to pull away, and the officer gave up on the chase for safety reasons.

A few minutes later, another officer noticed the motorcycle. Once again, police attempted to pull over the driver. Officers chased him for a bit, but eventually gave up again because of the high rate of speed.

shane burrall Police Chase Suspect Arrested, Tells Officers He Fled At Nearly 200 MPH

(Photo Credit: Westmoreland County Prison)

Police were able to get the driver’s license plate. They used that information, the name of the driver and his Facebook page to track down Shane Michael Burall to a home in Jeannette. Investigators say Burall had a suspended license.

Police went to the home, but no one answered. They left, obtained a search warrant and returned.

When they entered the home, a man, later identified as Burall, came downstairs with a woman, who police identified as Andrea Cunningham. They also found a young child upstairs.

Police searched the home, and found a locked safe. Cunningham volunteered to open it; inside, officers found a prescription bottle containing some sort of powder, several plastic straws, and a prescription bottle with muscle relaxers and one weight loss pill. Upstairs, police found suspected marijuana and other pills, along with a sim card. They also found a cell phone and two motorcycles in the home.

Burall was arrested. He later admitted to police that he had led them on the chase, and claimed to have been driving 190 mph. Burall told officers he drove off because he was worried about his suspended license. He also took responsibility for the drugs found in the home.

Cunningham was not arrested. She denied having any involvement in the chase, or knowing about the drugs. She also gave police access to the cell phone they found. On it, police found text messages where Burall mentioned the chase, and running from police.

Burall is now facing several charges, including fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person, and possession of a controlled substance.

