HERMITAGE (KDKA) — The mother of a man accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles is now facing charges herself for allegedly trying to bribe one of the victims.

State police say 32-year-old Trent John Tompkins is currently in the Mercer County Jail, pending trial for sexually assaulting two juvenile girls.

Tompkins’ mother — 55-year-old Brandy Flickinger, of Mercer — allegedly reached out to one of the victims via Facebook messenger throughout February and March to try to convince the girl to drop the case.

Flickinger allegedly told the victim she wanted to settle the case against her son “out of court.”

According to state police, Flickinger met with the victim, who is now 18 years old, at an Applebee’s on Hermitage Road last Thursday and offered to pay her $5,000 to drop the case against her son.

Flickinger is facing multiple charges, including intimidation of a victim, obstruction of justice in child abuse cases and hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Tompkins is also facing additional charges for conspiracy to commit these crimes against the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.