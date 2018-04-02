PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –Today is the day for free pizza!

As part of the Little Caesars “If Crazy Happens” promotion, if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the tournament, they would give away free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combos in locations across the country.

Can a #16 seed hold on to score America a FREE #LittleCaesars #Lunch Combo?!? ?????? Make sure to tune in & find out!! https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/saUsKdryBl — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 15, 2018

Well, crazy did happen.

If you remember, University of Maryland-Baltimore County shocked the world by becoming the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

So today, Little Caesars will make good on their offer between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

More details can be found on Little Caesars’ website: bit.ly/IfCrazyHappens2018