EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Little Caesars, Local TV, NCAA Tournament, UMBC, Virginia

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –Today is the day for free pizza!

As part of the Little Caesars “If Crazy Happens” promotion, if a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 seed in the tournament, they would give away free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combos in locations across the country.

Well, crazy did happen.

If you remember, University of Maryland-Baltimore County shocked the world by becoming the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

So today, Little Caesars will make good on their offer between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

More details can be found on Little Caesars’ website: bit.ly/IfCrazyHappens2018

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch