Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many stores in the Pittsburgh area have run out of fresh strawberries.

The Giant Eagle Market District at the Waterworks posted signs with an explanation: bad weather in California has caused a shortage.

Giant Eagle says Easter and Mother’s Day are two holidays where strawberries tend to be in demand.

On the bright side, the shortage appears to be short-lived. Giant Eagle says they expect to have more in by the weekend.