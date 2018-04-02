Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In a few short days, the Pittsburgh Penguins will embark on a quest for their third straight Stanley Cup title.

Tickets for the first two home playoff games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Penguins’ official website, approximately 2,000 tickets will be available for each of those games.

Fans can order tickets through Ticketmaster either online on over the phone. Fans can also buy tickets in person at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins’ first round opponent has yet to be determined. With two games left in the regular season, the Penguins are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Are you ready to #3elieve? Individual tickets for the Penguins' first two home games of the playoffs will go on sale to the general public TOMORROW (Tuesday, April 3) at 10:00AM ET. Details: https://t.co/Ap0hYLlDYB pic.twitter.com/jkgx1AQcQ3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 2, 2018

They hold a two-point edge over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Penguins will travel to Columbus on Thursday in a game with possible home-ice implications.

They will close out the regular season Friday night against the Ottawa Senators.