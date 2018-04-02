EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In a few short days, the Pittsburgh Penguins will embark on a quest for their third straight Stanley Cup title.

Tickets for the first two home playoff games will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Penguins’ official website, approximately 2,000 tickets will be available for each of those games.

(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Fans can order tickets through Ticketmaster either online on over the phone. Fans can also buy tickets in person at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Box Office at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins’ first round opponent has yet to be determined. With two games left in the regular season, the Penguins are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division.

They hold a two-point edge over the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers.

The Penguins will travel to Columbus on Thursday in a game with possible home-ice implications.

They will close out the regular season Friday night against the Ottawa Senators.

