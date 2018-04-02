Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Mother Nature couldn’t keep Pittsburgh Pirates fans from attending Monday’s home opener.

“I started skipping school about 43 years ago and haven’t missed [a home opener] yet,” said Pirates fan Rod Greczek.

Greczek has been counting down the days for the Pittsburgh Pirates’ home opener.

“We just love baseball and our buddies get together, 20 to 30 of us, and have a good time,” said Greczek.

It’s a good time, with good food and good friends.

“We take off work. It’s worth it,” Pirates fan Rachel Richardson said. “For the love of the game and it’s tradition with all my best friends.”

The cold temperatures didn’t stop tailgaters from coming down to the North Shore to play cornhole or have a beer.

“This is only my second home opener and last year was actually colder,” said Pirates fan Sparky.

Pirates fans found creative ways to stay warm.

“I’m drinking hot tea this morning because I’m cold. It’s a little chilly this morning, but that’s okay. It will warm up,” said Pirates fan Denise Wisniewski.

Tailgaters even set up a portable fire pit and they say waking up to several inches of snow this morning was brutal.

Fans said it felt more like football season.

“That’s what I thought of, Steelers because I have season tickets for the Steelers. Pretty much what you go through when you go to a Steeler game,” said Sparky.

However, baseball is back regardless of the weather.

“We’ve had way worse than this. It’s rained here. It’s snowed here. It’s actually pretty good here today,” said Richardson.