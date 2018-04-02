Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are some new questions about the quality of the water supplied by the PWSA.

Recent tests of the water in Reserve Township show high levels of lead. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the levels were above the federal threshold.

Township commissioners say they will do whatever is necessary to fix the problem. In addition to notifying customers, officials are enacting some preventative measures. Those steps include flushing the township’s water lines and having residents check service connections for lead.

It is unclear how many residents may have lead service lines.

Meanwhile, the PWSA says the levels should drop after some chemical changes are made at the Aspinwall treatment plant.

