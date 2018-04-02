EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, PWSA, Reserve Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There are some new questions about the quality of the water supplied by the PWSA.

Recent tests of the water in Reserve Township show high levels of lead. According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the levels were above the federal threshold.

Township commissioners say they will do whatever is necessary to fix the problem. In addition to notifying customers, officials are enacting some preventative measures. Those steps include flushing the township’s water lines and having residents check service connections for lead.

It is unclear how many residents may have lead service lines.

Meanwhile, the PWSA says the levels should drop after some chemical changes are made at the Aspinwall treatment plant.

Stay With KDKA.com or More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch