(CBS)- Not in the market for a new toy or finding it at the right price at the Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation sale?

Bed Bath and Beyond will let you use your Toys ‘R’ Us gift card in their stores until Thursday, April 5.

If you’re not in the market for any of their items right now, according to their website, you can turn your existing Toys ‘R’ Us or Babies ‘R’ Us gift card into a Bed Bath and Beyond gift card, too.

One thing to note — the card must have $20 or higher value.