PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police in Bethel Park are looking for a missing resident who disappeared on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

According to Bethel Park Police, 24-year-old Michael Pudlo was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Monday during an appointment.

Pudlo is six-feet tall, weighs 260 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, a gray t-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers with a white stripe.

Police say Pudlo suffers from mental health issues and is without his medication.

They say he may appear paranoid, isolated and may laugh inappropriately.

Anyone with information on Pudlo’s whereabouts is asked to call Bethel Park Police at 412-833-2000.