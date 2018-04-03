Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

OAKLAND (KDKA) — Central Oakland will soon become a virtual gated community.

The Allegheny County District Attorney announced the plan Tuesday that was spawned by the murder of Pitt student Alina Sheykhet.

Surveillance video from an Oakland pizza shop led detectives to a sewer drain after Alina Sheykhet was killed. They found two knives and a claw hammer they believe were dumped by her killer.

Less than six months after her death, Sheykhet’s case is spawning safety changes.

“Together with the University of Pittsburgh Police and UPMC, we’ve taken central Oakland, basically south of Forbes between the Boulevard of the Allies and Bates Street. We’ve gated that. We’re in the process of gating that,” said District Attorney Stephen Zappala.

DA Zappala is leading the effort to install surveillance cameras as a virtual gate for the community.

“This is a kids venue, absentee landlords. We’re going to take whatever steps we can to protect them and basically to expand Pitt’s campus,” said DA Zappala.

The hope is that the cameras will deter crime like they’re doing on Pittsburgh’s South Side.

“So there’s nothing that goes on on Carson between those locations that can’t be seen and can’t be used as evidence,” said DA Zappala.

According to the DA Zappala, UPMC has contributed $115,000 dollars for the project, as some of the cameras will be in the area of Magee Women’s Hospital.

“It’s nice that they’re thinking of students. I know parents and students are always worried about that sort of thing happening and it doesn’t happen a lot, but it’s nice that they’re watching out for it,” resident Nils Aho said.

“I think it’s great for them to just really look out for especially the student population and everyone throughout the city. I think it’s a great thing,” resident Griffin Joiner said.

Attorneys Bob Del Greco and Albert Veverka, who represent the Sheykhet family issued this statement: “Any improvement in security measures spawned by Alina Sheykhet’s memory, that works toward greater safety and security for University of Pittsburgh students, is a welcomed event.”