PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Chef Ben D’Amico, of Market District, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some beautiful artisan tomatoes, and the perfect springtime recipes to use them in.

Spring Tomato & Asparagus Tortellini Salad

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 20 min.

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Package Market District Cheese Filled Tortellini

1 Pack (8 oz) Market District Mini San Marzano Tomatoes, halved

1 Bunch Asparagus, fresh, bias cut into 1-inch pieces

1 Pack (4 oz) Feta Cheese, crumbled

12 leaves Basil, fresh, torn

3 tbsp “Good” Olive Oil

2 tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

1 tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Heat a large pot of boiling salted water, & bring to a boil.

2. Cook the tortellini for 3-4 minutes or until al dente, drain and set aside. Chill under cold running water.

3. In another small pot bring water to a boil, add the cut asparagus and cook for 1-2 minutes. Remove from the water and blanch by placing the asparagus into a bowl of ice water. Remove once chilled and pat dry.

4. Mix the remaining ingredients in a mixing bowl.

5. Toss so that all the ingredients are well seasoned and lightly covered with olive oil.

6. Garnish with an extra drizzle of olive oil, additional feta cheese and a basil cluster.

“Bloody Mary” Salsa

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Makes: 2 cups

Prep Time: 20 min.

Cooking Time: N/A

Ingredients:

1 Pack (1 lb) Market District Sinfully Sweet Compari Tomatoes, small dice

¾ cup Celery, small diced

½ cup Vidalia or Sweet Onion, minced

¼ cup Jalapeño, minced

1 tbsp Prepared Horseradish

1 tsp Worcestershire Sauce

2 tsp Hot Sauce

2 tbsp Vodka

1 tbsp Lemon Juice

1 tbsp Lime Juice

½ tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

½ tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Combine all of the ingredients into a bowl, gently toss.

2. Allow the flavors to marinate together for about an hour before serving.

3. Serve with chips, crackers, or garnish for salads.

For Fresh Bloody Mary Mix: Double the amount of tomatoes, add 2 tbsp of tomato paste, puree in a blender. Remove the vodka and add into each glass prior to serving.

Tomato & Onion Salad

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 20 min.

Cooking Time: N/A

Ingredients:

1 Pack (1 lb) Market District Sinfully Sweet Compari Tomatoes, quartered

½ each Vidalia or Sweet Onion, thinly shaved

½ each Red Onion, thinly shaved

2 tbsp Curley Parsley, fresh, minced

Drizzle Market District Balsamic Glaze

2 tbsp “Good” Olive Oil

½ tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

½ tsp Kosher Salt

Directions:

1. Mix the two types of sliced onions together.

2. Lay about half of the onions onto a serving tray.

3. Top the onions with the quartered tomatoes.

4. Top the tomatoes with the remaining onions.

5. Finish the salad with a drizzle of olive oil, balsamic glaze, plenty of fresh cracked black pepper, course salt and a sprinkle of the parsley.

6. Serve with fresh French baguette or Ciabatta bread.

Classic “Round” Caprese Salad

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 2-4

Prep Time: 5 min.

Cooking Time: N/A

Ingredients:

1 Pack (8 oz) Market District Cherry No. 9 Tomatoes

1 Pack (8 oz) Ciliegine Mozzarella Balls

6-8 leaves Basil, fresh, torn

2 tbsp “Good” Olive Oil

½ tsp Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

½ tsp Kosher Salt

2 cups Baby Arugula (optional)

Directions:

1. Toss all the ingredients in a mixing bowl.

2. Plate the salad onto of a bed of baby arugula. (toss the arugula with lemon juice ot white balsamic for enhanced flavor)

Note: Traditional balsamic vinegar is a nice touch but it makes the dish messy quickly.