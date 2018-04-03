Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Residents in East Pittsburgh remain concerned about a landslide caused by large water main break.

Water and mud keeps dripping down the hillside behind Electric Avenue Apartments and into a pool of water below. The people who live there are concerned.

“It’s just bad. It’s a senior building, and it’s older people who can’t really get around and do things,” said apartment resident Mona Pearson.

Pearson said the slide happened after a water line broke.

“A main broke and the water was all shooting up against the building, over on this side and the tree had come down,” said Pearson.

Wilkinsburg-Penn Water Authority says it happened in a six-inch line. Officials don’t know how it burst. But residents at the apartment say they had their water shut off when the break happened Monday, but it was turned on that night.

“I never expected none of this,” said resident Chris Morgan.

Morgan lives in a white home above the landslide.

“I got sick when I saw the water going off about 20, 25 feet. It had a hole this big in the water line and that’s what washed the hill,” said Morgan. “The only thing that saved everything down here is the trees that are pushing.

“We’re scared because this big telephone pole is also going to collapse,” said Morgan.

The company that manages the apartments put the two residents who were evacuated in a motel until the mess is cleaned up. However, with all the rain we’ve been having, there’s only so much that can be done.

“This is nature going on right now,” said Pearson.