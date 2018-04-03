WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Rain flooded parts of Fayette and Greene counties Tuesday afternoon.

In Uniontown, North Beeson Boulevard near the Food Bank and the Community Action Agency was underwater.

uniontown north beeson avenue flooding Flooding Forces Road Closures In Uniontown, Early Dismissals In Greene County

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The area is notorious for flooding, but this is the worst that some have seen it in quite some time.

The rain started Tuesday afternoon, forcing road closures. Westmoreland County Community College’s Fayette campus had to close due to the flooding.

Meanwhile in Greene County, students in four school districts were dismissed early because of the rising waters.

