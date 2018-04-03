Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — Rain flooded parts of Fayette and Greene counties Tuesday afternoon.

In Uniontown, North Beeson Boulevard near the Food Bank and the Community Action Agency was underwater.

The area is notorious for flooding, but this is the worst that some have seen it in quite some time.

The rain started Tuesday afternoon, forcing road closures. Westmoreland County Community College’s Fayette campus had to close due to the flooding.

Meanwhile in Greene County, students in four school districts were dismissed early because of the rising waters.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details