HARMAR (KDKA) — Egg watch is over for the year! The second egg in the Harmar bald eagles nest hatched Tuesday afternoon.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said the second eaglet hatched just after 4 p.m.

The first egg in the Harmar nest hatched on Monday morning.

The Harmar eagles only laid two eggs this year.

Meanwhile, the eaglet in the Hays bald eagles nest is just over a week old. The Hays eagles laid three eggs this year, but one egg cracked and the other was determined to be non-viable.

Last year, the Harmar bald eagles raised two eaglets. They fledged the nest in late June.