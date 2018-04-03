WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Delays & Closings | Weather App | Photos
HARMAR (KDKA) — Egg watch is over for the year! The second egg in the Harmar bald eagles nest hatched Tuesday afternoon.

The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania said the second eaglet hatched just after 4 p.m.

harmar second eaglet Second Eaglet Hatches At Harmar Bald Eagle Nest

(Photo Courtesy: Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania)

The first egg in the Harmar nest hatched on Monday morning.

WATCH LIVE HERE:

The Harmar eagles only laid two eggs this year.

Meanwhile, the eaglet in the Hays bald eagles nest is just over a week old. The Hays eagles laid three eggs this year, but one egg cracked and the other was determined to be non-viable.

Last year, the Harmar bald eagles raised two eaglets. They fledged the nest in late June.

