DRY TAVERN, Pa. (KDKA) — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Greene County man they say caused a SWAT situation because he thought “armed ninjas” and Deadpool were breaking into his home.

The Observer-Reporter says John Pochron III, 31, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest for the May 2017 standoff.

Police say they responded to reports of a man shooting from a rooftop in the 900 block of North Eighty-Eight Road.

A Cumberland Township police officer who was nearby and heard the shots says he saw Pochron shooting into his home from the roof.

“Some popping noises, like a tire pops or something like that, but we don’t pay attention to that; we just keep turning wrenches and changing tires,” said Andy Morris, of the nearby business, Morris Tires.

Pochron reportedly then jumped from the roof and ran across Route 88 carrying a woman later identified as his girlfriend Holly Bercosky.

Pochron told officers several people they did not know broke in and chased them to an upstairs bedroom so the two were trying to escape.

That sparked the SWAT situation.

Police were forced to use a Taser on Pochron who was irate, combative and uncooperative.

According to court documents obtained by the Observer-Reporter, Pochron says robbers with blood red eyes dressed as ninjas, and one dressed as Deadpool broke into the home and demanded money.

Pochron claimed the ninjas chased him and Bercosky to the upstairs bedroom where he began to shoot at them with an AR-15.